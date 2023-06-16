One of the “godfathers of AI” has declared the fears surrounding the threat of AI to humanity and job displacement are “preposterously ridiculous”.

Professor Yann LeCun, who won the Turing Award in 2018 alongside Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio for their groundbreaking contributions to artificial intelligence development, currently serves as the chief AI scientist at Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Contrary to the concerns expressed by some experts, the professor firmly believes that AI will not take over the world, and told the BBC: “Will AI take over the world? No, this is a projection of human nature on machines.”

Stressing the importance of not restricting AI research, he added: “It would be a huge mistake to keep AI research ‘under lock and key’.”

Prof LeCun acknowledged AI will eventually surpass human intelligence but clarified the achievement is still years, if not decades, away.

And while there are concerns about the emergence of artificial general intelligence (AGI) and the potential for it to rapidly dominate the world, he dismissed such notions as “preposterously ridiculous”.

Addressing the topic of job displacement, Prof LeCun said: “This is not going to put a lot of people out of work permanently.”

But he said work would change because we have “no idea” what the most prominent jobs will be 20 years from now.

He compared the impact of intelligent computers to the transformative effects of the internet and the printing press, suggesting it would lead to a new renaissance for humanity.

Regarding the regulation of AI, Prof LeCun expressed mixed sentiments about the proposed European AI Act.

He said from his conversations with AI start-ups in Europe “they don’t like it at all, they think it’s too broad, maybe too restrictive”.

But he said he wasn’t an expert on the legislation, adding each application would need its own rules from AI in cars to those scanning medical images.