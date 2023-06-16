Tom Grennan "didn't have the confidence" to sing before he got drunk for the first time.

The 28-year-old star has so far released the hit albums 'Lighting Matches' and 'Evering Road' but had no idea he had any vocal ability until he wowed his friends with a drunken karaoke performance at a party.

Speaking on the 'White Wine Question Time' podcast, he told host Kate Thornton: "I knew I could hum a song but I never opened up my vocal chords and blasted out a song. I never even had the confidence to even attempt doing that. So when I first properly got drunk it was like 'Right, give me that mic and let's have a sing-song'. At the time, I was just like messing around and not reasiling that I was actually singing but everybody was like 'What the hell was that? That was unbelievable?' I was like 'Really?' It was me just getting loose I suppose and this other thing inside me came out and said hello to the world. It just opened up my eyes to what was living inside me."

The 'How Does It Feel' hitmaker will release his third album 'What Ifs and Maybes' on 16 June and went on to add that everything in his life is the "positive ball of energy" he never expected it would be, especially after getting engaged to girlfriend Danniella Carraturo.

He said: "Personally, I'm just like so. so happy. I'm engaged now. So, my personal life is a ball of energy that I never thought I'd have, and then career-wise it is like another ball of energy where everything is positive. Obviously, I'm human and some days are harder than others but if I look at it as a general thing, it's just a happy place. Times have been tough for so many people and I just want to give out the energy that I'm feeling, that's just uplifting and positive and being a little bit spontaneous as well."