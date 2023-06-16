John Boyega has been trying to contact Jamie Foxx since he suffered health problems this year - and he's urged his pal to pick up the phone.

The 'Star Wars' actor worked with the Oscar-winner on Netflix film 'They Cloned Tyrone' and had to walk the red carpet at the premiere without him because Jamie, 55, is still recovering after suffering a "medical complication" which landed him in hospital back in April - and John has admitted he's tried and failed to get in touch with him.

Speaking at the film's premiere in Florida this week, John told reporters: "I wanted him to show up here, but you know, I know he’s dealing with what he’s dealing with, and we just wish him all the best.

"I’ve been calling, I’m just gonna keep on calling. He better pick up. Come on, Jamie!"

'They Cloned Tyrone' also stars Teyonah Parris and she also sent her best wishes to 'Ray' star, saying: "I wish Jamie all the recovery and healing. He’s just so amazing. It was just such an honour to work with him. He’s so generous as an actor and as a human, along with John. I got lucky to be able to work with such dope men on this project, and dope men of colour, that it was just so much fun."

No further details about Jamie's condition have been given since a family statement described the actor as having suffered a "medical complication".

Jamie fell ill in Atlanta, Georgia while he was in town filming his new Netflix movie 'Back in Action’ with Cameron Diaz. His daughter Corinne insisted the actor is on his way to recovery, saying in a statement: "We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

A representative for Jamie has since shot down false reports which suggested the star had been left "partially paralysed and blind" after developing a blood clot, which led to a stroke following a serious reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine. The rep called the theory - which emerged on a recent episode of the 'Ask Dr. Drew' podcast - "completely inaccurate".

Jamie's friend Nick Cannon recently insisted the Oscar-winning star will update fans on his health "when he's ready". He told 'Extra': “One thing I’ve always respected about how Jamie’s moved throughout his entire career, if you’ve noticed, he’s always been somebody who is extremely professional and extremely private. “I mean, you don’t ever really hear anything other than just the great work that he puts forth as a professional and the fact that, you know, he’s handled this situation with the same manner, you only can respect that. “I believe when he’s ready, he’s going to address the awaiting fans in the world (about his health) the way that only he can."