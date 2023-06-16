Hans Zimmer 's new fiancée has been revealed to be Dina De Luca.

The 65-year-old film composer popped the question to his girlfriend during his ‘Hans Zimmer Live’ show at The O2 in London on Thursday night (15.06.23).

Hans halted his concert to bring Dina up from the audience following his penultimate song, and told his 20,000-plus fans: "There's one more thing. So this is the woman I love, apparently she loves me.

"Why did I bring you up here? I was going to ask you something really important. Did you lock the back door? Is the milk in the fridge? Do we have any sorbet in the freezer? Ah, that's it, will you marry me?"

Following his proposal, Dina joyfully nodded and said "yes" prompting the couple to hug as the audience rose to their feet to cheer and clap the happy couple.

Hans then said: "Things are working out well, the backdoor is locked. Everything is good. I've got this one little number left. It's intimate in its insignificance but maybe not so insignificant and maybe I quite like it."

His new fiancée Dina then sat next to him at the piano and Hans began to perform his song 'Time', which featured in the 2010 Christopher Nolan sci-fi movie 'Inception'.

Dina is a New York socialite and works as a hotelier and as a TV and film producer, while she is also the name behind bath and beauty products range DDC28.

She attended the American Academy in Paris and graduated from the Spence School and Barnard College.

Back in 1985, Dina married Lebanese real estate mogul Fouad Chartouni at St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church in Manhattan and they had three children together.

Hans has been married twice before; to model Vicki Carolin and to Suzanne Zimmer.

The genius composer split from Suzanne in 2020, and the former couple have three children together, Jake, 25, Brigette, 23, and 21-year-old Annabel.

He also has a daughter, 35-year-old Zoe, with his first wife Vicki - who he tied the knot with in 1982 and divorced in 1992.

Zimmer has created the music for over 150 films during the course of his career, including 'The Dark Knight' trilogy, 'Dunkirk' and 'The Lion King' - winning the Academy Award for Best Original Score in 1995 for the Disney animation.

Hans has worked with some of the best-known directors in the movie business, including Sir Ridley Scott, Ron Howard and Christopher Nolan, and as well as winning a slew of accolades, including Grammys and Golden Globes, he also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in 2010.