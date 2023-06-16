TikTok star Carl Eiswerth has died following a car accident.

The social media star - who had almost 500,000 followers on the platform - passed away at the age of 35 on Tuesday (13.06.23) in Pennsylvania after a car he was driving was struck by another vehicle in the middle of an intersection, his mother Janet told TMZ.

Police confirmed in a statement that Carl - who had a close friend travelling with him in the passenger seat - died on the scene due to blunt force trauma.

According to TMZ, Carl's family are planning two memorial services and may livestream the events so his fans can participate.

Janet is currently unsure whether anyone will take over Carl's TikTok account, or if there are any videos still to be posted.

Already fans have been leaving tributes on his final post, a video where he urged his followers to "chill, listen to music."

One user wrote: "Rip to my boy carl. Can't believe your gone. Gonna miss you and all your livestreams. condolences to his family."

Another added: "I'm gonna miss you SO so much bestie!!! [Crying face and heartbroken emojis] my heart is shattered getting the news this morning! I know you're up there hugging your dad so tight!(sic)"

One fan wrote: "This breaks my heart [broken heart emoji] Carl had a heart of Gold. Alot of people mistreated him + they were so wrong for doing him that way. I’m going to miss you.(sic)"

And a fourth user commented: "Really gonna miss your positive words and seeing your face on here. Rest in peace, Carl. This world will be a little less bright without you around."