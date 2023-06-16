Eva Longoria thinks she is the only star who would be up for a 'Desperate Housewives' return.

The 48-year-old actress - who starred as Gabrielle Solis on the show, which ran from 2004 to 2012 - admitted she would be the "first to sign up" if a reboot of the series was proposed, but she doesn't think her co-stars, which included Felicity Huffman, Teri Hatcher, and Marcia Cross, would be as keen.

She laughed on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen': "I think I'd be the only one to sign up."

And while it's been over a decade since the show ended, the 'Flamin' Hot' director still feels attached to her character and thinks she knows what her alter ego would be doing if the programme was still on today.

She said: "I miss Gabby.

"Gabby would be an influencer, for sure. She'd be an Instagrammer."

Eva recalled just how hard the cast had to work during the programme's eight seasons.

She said: "Back in the day, we used to shoot 24 episodes a season, and we did that for eight years.

"We fully mined those characters — none of this six-episodes-a-season s***."

She jokingly added: "There was nobody left on the street for me to sleep with. I slept with everybody."

Eva recently admitted she thinks the programme would have fallen victim to cancel culture if it was still going today.

She said: "I don't know if we could do the show today, I think we'd get cancelled. I mean, not cancelled on TV but like cancelled in culture because it was so groundbreaking and we said and did so many things that were shocking at the time. I don't know where these ladies would be now in their life."