Rebel Wilson has claimed she needs just 600 calories a day.

The 43-year-old actress has shed 80lbs but she insisted she hasn't stopped eating her favourite foods, she just tucks into smaller portions because she believes people don't need to consume as much as they think.

She told MailOnline: "I was just actually in a program where I learned about food and they taught us that you don’t really need as many calories as you think.

"Everyone thinks that you need to eat so much in your body needs it but the truth is your body doesn’t need a lot of calories and I know that might sound crazy to some people but if you eat right and you eat small portions you’ll be just fine.

"I learned that you really only need about 600 calories a day you don’t need 1,500 or 2,000.

"The problem is that people are stuck at a desk or in their car and they tend to get hungry and they want to eat because that’s how they deal with stress or it’s a habit but the truth is you just don’t need all that food...

"A lot of people think that I don’t eat carbs but I do eat carbs I just eat them in small portions. I do eat pizza and I do eat pasta I just don’t eat a lot of it."

But the 'Pitch Perfect' star struggles with emotional eating.

She said: "That is my thing.

"Sometimes it’s hard for me because I’m an emotional eater that is my issue I eat when my emotions run high. I still struggle with that and I still work with that all the time it’s just a process, it’s a journey...

"My cheat food is ice cream - I really do love ice cream, and my favourite is Ben + Jerry’s, it always has been, it’s great quality and it’s so satisfying.

"When I wasn’t watching my weight I would sit down and eat a pint of Ben + Jerry’s sometimes, it’s just what I did- it was a habit - but now I’m much more careful I will have like a third of a pint and I’ll eat it slowly I won’t eat the whole pint at all that’s in my past."

In November, Rebel welcomed daughter Royce into the world via surrogate and she admitted the lifestyle changes of having a new baby in the house have meant both she and fiancee Ramona Agruma have gained weight.

She said: "I did gain weight once I had my baby because although I didn’t give birth to her and I didn’t need to lose any baby weight I had just gained weight from the lack of sleep and from the change in my lifestyle.

"For instance now I can’t go to the gym as often as I used to I’m just not working out as much so that has slowed me down.

"Ramona also gain weight once we got her daughter but she lost it really fast I’m kind of jealous because I have not been able to lose the weight as fast."