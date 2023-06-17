Amanza Smith is to undergo surgery to have "a couple of rods and screws" inserted into her spine.

The 'Selling Sunset' star recently revealed she had had an operation on her spine after it was severely damaged by a blood infection and on Friday (16.06.23), she updated her fans to let them know she needs another procedure as the bones have "completely deteriorated" and been "eaten away" by bacteria.

She wrote on Instagram: "I'll be going in for my second surgery in the next few hours.

"Part of my spine has completely deteriorated due to the infection and I'll be getting a new vertebrae and a couple of screws and rods in my spine to replace what has been eaten away from the bacteria."

Amanza - who had the infected portions of her spine removed last weekend - is confident she will make a full recovery, though it will take some time.

She continued: "I am in good spirits and positive that I will come out [100] percent after healing in 3/4 months.

"Life is a journey. This is just another part of my already very colorful story and I’m going to use it to inspire others to keep pushing through!

"Thanking you all in advance for the well wishes, thoughts and prayers. I’ll see you all for an update very soon once the surgery is complete and I’m feeling social media friendly. (sic)".

The reality star has undergone tests to establish the cause of the infection and while doctors still "have no idea", she's thankful to have had heart issues ruled out.

Asked by a fan if doctors know what sparked her issues, she replied: "they have no idea. It’s a unique case. The important thing that they check right away was that it was not coming from my heart, they did an echocardiogram and also a transesophageal echocardiogram to rule that out and my heart looked perfect and healthy.(sic)"

Amanza was diagnosed with osteomyelitis, an infection that spread from her blood to her spine, and previously explained she'd needed surgery.

She wrote on Instagram last weekend: "I got an MRI and a CT scan and then was told that I need to go to Cedar Sinai. I came to Cedar Sinai last Friday thinking that I was going to get another scan on my back and then go home.

"Instead, I was admitted and they immediately started testing me for things in my blood.

"Come to find out I had an infection in my blood that had caused, a great deal of infection to be spread to the bones of my spine and it’s called osteomyelitis …the good thing about all of this I’m in the best hospital and quite possibly the world and every doctor and every nurse has been right on top of everything to get the answers that we need to get me to where I need to be, which is better. (sic)"