Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant.

The 44-year-old reality TV star made the announcement at her husband Travis Barker's Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles on Friday (16.06.23), by holding up a sign reading "Travis I'm Pregnant".

After seeing his wife's message, Travis, 47, jumped down off the stage and made his way towards her for a celebratory kiss.

They later shared some video footage of the moment in a joint Instagram post.

Kourtney already has children Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 39.

And, Travis has two children — Landon, 29, and Alabama, 17 — with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 48.

Kourtney and Travis had been friends for almost a decade before becoming romantically involved in late 2020.

They made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021 and Travis popped the question later that year.

They first tied the knot at a courthouse in Santa Barbara in May 2022 before holding a lavish wedding at the Dolce Gabbana mansion in Italy.

Kourtney previously opened up about her attempts to conceive with Travis through IVF.

However, she struggled with the effects it had on her body and they quit the medical interventions about a year ago before deciding to try to conceive naturally.