Ubisoft has shared the first trailer for 'Star Wars: Outlaws', the first open-world game set in the universe of the sci-fi franchise.

The game is set to come to the Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and Windows PC in 2024, with gamers getting to play Kay Vess, who is joined by her companion Nix.

Vess is voiced by Humberly González, who is best known for playing Sophie Sanchez in Netflix's 'Ginny and Georgia'. Nix is played by 'Star Wars' icon Dee Bradley Baker.

There was no gameplay shown when the trailer was unveiled at the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday (11.06.23), however, there's a chance we could see some at the Ubisoft Forward event at 5.45pm today (12.06.23).

An Xbox blog post teased: "Experience the first-ever open-world Star Wars game, Star Wars Outlaws, set between the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Explore new and iconic locations across the galaxy, and risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted. If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity."

Back in 2021, Ubisoft announed it was working on a 'Star Wars' game with Lucasfilm and Disney.

Massive Entertainment, the studio Ubisoft acquired from Activision, is in charge of the development.