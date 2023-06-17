Nick Grimshaw has done nothing to plan his wedding.

The 38-year-old DJ got engaged to model and dancer Meshach Henry 18 months ago and though they initially didn’t want to wait around before getting hitched, the ‘Celebrity Gogglebox’ star admitted they’re not on top of any of the arrangements.

Asked how wedding preparations are going, he told heat magazine: “They’re so not. We got engaged last January and we were like, ‘Right, in a month, we’ll have an engagement party and then we’ll just get married next summer.’

“We didn’t have an engagement party and now it’s next summer.

“I don’t want to be one of those people who goes on about it for ages and ages. I want to put a day in and just do it.”

And Nick is determined not to make the plans for the big day too elaborate.

He said: “I want to do it in the easiest way possible.

“I don’t want to make a stress of it and I don’t want planning a wedding to be my personality for the next five years. It’s not worth it. People just want to eat, drink, and have a nice time.”

Meanwhile, the former BBC Radio 1 star recently spoke about his hopes of having a family some day.

Speaking on the BBC Two series 'Walking With...', he said: "I don’t know when that will be but I hope soon. I think I’d love to have kids and have my own family; it’s definitely something me and my boyfriend have spoken about and whether or not we’d have a surrogate or we’d have them biologically or if we’d adopt.

"I think the adoption route is the one that we’ve leant towards. I just think that there’s so many kids out there who need a home and need a loving family, and, you know, we could do that.

"I’d love to adopt and provide that sanctuary for somebody or a few somebodies."