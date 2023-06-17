Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott are splitting after 18 years together.

The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actress, 50, and her ‘Due South’ star partner, 56, who have five children together – Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and six-year-old Beau – announced their break-up in a social media post on Saturday (17.06.23) in which they vowed to “work together as loving parents” for the sake of their kids.

Dean, who also has son Jack, 24, with his first wife, actress Mary Jo Eustace, 61, said alongside a throwback photograph of him with Tori: “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own.

“We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.

“We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness.”

Tori – daughter of the late film producer Aaron Spelling, who died ­aged 83 in 2006 from complications linked to a stroke he had five days before he passed away – has yet to speak out about the break-up.

The couple have faced claims for years their relationship was crumbling – which Tori tried to brush off days ago by sharing a snap of her and Dean with their children.

Tori was previously married to actor Charlie Shanian, 58, from 2004 to 2006, the year Dean divorced Mary Jo.

She and Dean met and started an affair while working on a Lifetime movie in 2005 when they were both still married.

They wed in a private ceremony in Fiji on 7 May 2006, less than a month after Tori finalised her divorce from Charlie.

In late 2013, it was revealed Dean had cheated on Tori and in 2021 the actress told SiriusXM’s ‘Jeff Lewis Live’ they were sleeping in separate beds.

A source told Entertainment Tonight at the time they were “very much struggling”, adding: “Dean has been caught in so many lies and infidelities over the years and Tori is just over it.

“Dean does not want to get divorced because of financial reasons, and Tori doesn't want to for the sake of their family.”

It was reported by UsWeekly in June 2022 the pair were having a trial separation, but in March a source told Entertainment Tonight they “are still doing their best to make it work” and claimed marriage counselling had been a

“huge part of how they are trying to work things out, and so far, it's gone fairly well”.

When Tori lost her father Aaron in 2006, she infamously inherited only $800,000 of his estimated $600 million fortune.

Tori’s mum Candy, 77, the executor of Aaron's estate, told the New York Times the actress got so little due to her “crazy” extravagance and shopping habit.