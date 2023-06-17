Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are reportedly not splitting.

The 50-year-old ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actress’ partner, 56, with whom she has five children, announced their separation on Instagram on Saturday (17.06.23), but he has deleted the post and a source has claimed the couple aren’t divorcing.

An insider told UsWeekly hours after ‘Due South’ actor Dean’s post made headlines: “They’ve had their ups and downs like any couple, but have continued working on their marriage through couple’s counselling.

“They love each other and are not going to split.”

According to the source, Dean’s friends think he may have shared the post after possibly getting in a fight with Tori.

They added: “Friends suspect that Dean posted that because he and Tori may have gotten into a big blowout fight last night,” the insider adds. “He obviously regretted it, so he deleted the post.”

Tori and Dean have children Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and six-year-old Beau, and Dean’s break-up post said they were vowing to “work together as loving parents” for the sake of their kids.

Dean, who also has son Jack, 24, with his first wife, actress Mary Jo Eustace, 61, said alongside a throwback photograph of him with Tori: “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own.

“We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.

“We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness.”

Tori – daughter of the late film producer Aaron Spelling, who died ­aged 83 in 2006 from complications linked to a stroke he had five days before he passed away – did not comment publicly on the post.

The couple have faced claims for years their relationship was crumbling – which Tori tried to brush off days ago by sharing a snap of her and Dean with their children.

Tori was previously married to actor Charlie Shanian from 2004 to 2006, the year Dean divorced Mary Jo.

She and Dean met and started an affair while working on a Lifetime movie in 2005 when they were both still married.