The Duke of Sussex has been accused of going wrong with his career outside the royal family by turning himself into a “miserable victim”.

Royal historian and author Hugo Vickers, 71, made the remark as Prince Harry, 38, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 41, were branded “f****** grifters” by a Spotify chief after the pair’s $20million deal with the platform was dumped.

Hugo told Page Six he thought the Invictus Games, which ex-British Army captain Harry founded before he met Meghan and which sees injured soldiers compete in multi-sports events, was a prime example of how Harry has mishandled his life since quitting life as a senior royal to start a new life in California.

The author, who has written a series of books on the royals, told Page Six: “Harry was doing so well with the Invictus Games – its very motto is ‘I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul’ – in other words, don’t be a victim.

“And Harry has done exactly the opposite, he has told all those wonderful brave soldiers to get a life and he turns himself into a miserable victim.”

Hugo added the Sussexes, who have son Archie, four, and two-year-old daughter Lilibet, have already said “everything” they have to say about life among the royals.

He added: “Anything they have to say, they’ve said it now. So they may have to be incredibly dramatic and reinvent themselves like Madonna does, or they are going to run out of steam and people are going to get bored with them.”

British publicist and crisis manager Mark Borkowksi, 64, added about the couple’s future after their Spotify deal was axed: “All the noise has been subsiding and in this fast-moving celebrity agenda they need a new trick.

“This is an opportunity for Meghan to take stock. There are more lessons in failure than success.”

“It’s important to note that failure is a natural part of life, and it does not define a person’s worth or potential. Time to employ a critical friend.”

Bill Simmons, 53, the sportscaster who is also head of Spotify’s international sports content, hit out at Harry and Meghan as the couple were dropped from the streaming giant last week following reports they did not meet "productivity requirements".

He said on his podcast: “‘The F****** Grifters’ – that’s the podcast we shoulda launched with them.

“I’ve got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea.

“It’s one of my best stories.”