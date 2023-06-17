Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough have celebrated Lisa Marie Presley’s twin daughters’ middle school graduation.

The family united after reaching a settlement over late singer Lisa Marie’s trust following her death aged 54 on 12 January after a double heart attack, and after actress Riley, 34, agreed to pay Elvis’ ex-wife Priscilla, 78, a $1 million lump-sum payment in addition to another $400,000 to cover legal fees.

Priscilla shared a photo that showed her standing with Riley and Lisa Marie’s 14-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley.

She said alongside the image, posted on Instagram about her granddaughters: “Happy Graduation girls! You’re now in high school!!!”

Despite the cash settlement over Lisa Marie’s estate, Priscilla was reportedly denied her request, apparently made during negotiations, to be buried next to Elvis and Lisa Marie at the King of Rock ’n’ Roll’s resting place in his Graceland home.

A source told Page Six the legal drama surrounding Lisa Marie’s estate caused Priscilla and Keough to stop talking to each other, but Priscilla has denied in court papers rumours of a family rift in court docs, and said she fired the lawyers responsible for disputing the will.

Priscilla reportedly said in a declaration filed in June about her joy the estate deal had been reached: “My daughter’s passing was both devastating and heartbreaking. We have learned that the fans realize that we are ‘Just a Family.’ Elvis would be proud and his and Lisa’s wishes are what are most important to all of us.”

Lisa Marie was buried in January at Graceland beside her late son Benjamin Keough, who took his life aged of 27 in 2020.

Along with Elvis, who died aged 42 in 1977 from a heart attack after years of being hooked on prescription tranquilisers, his parents Vernon and Gladys Presley are also buried in the garden of Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

Priscilla said about Lisa Marie – the only child she had with Elvis – at the time of her death: “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Lisa Marie had Riley and Benjamin with her first husband, Danny Keough, 58, and after being married to Michael Jackson – who died aged 50 in 2009 – from 1994 to 1996, and Nicolas Cage, 59, from 2002 to 2004, she got hitched in 2006 to guitarist Michael Lockwood, 62, with whom she co-parented their twins following a bitter custody battle after their break-up in 2021.