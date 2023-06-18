A new photo of Prince William and his children has been released in honour of Father's Day (18.06.23).

The Prince of Wales is seen looking relaxed as he smiles into the camera surrounded by his and wife Catherine, Princess of Wales' three kids, with Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, eight, beaming as they gaze up at him, while five-year-old Prince Louis has his arms wrapped around his dad's neck in a loving embrace in the picture, which has been released by Kensington Palace.

The photograph, which was taken in Windsor by Millie Pilkington, features a subtle tribute to William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, because the family posed on a bench inscribed with the date 21 April 2016 - the late monarch's 90th birthday.

The photoshoot may have taken place on the same day as the pictures that were released to mark the youngest prince's birthday last month because he is wearing the same blue sweater and shirt as in those images.

The whole brood are wearing blue in the photo, with William and George both wearing jeans, with the heir to the throne in a plain light blue shirt and his son in a checked button-down, while Charlotte donned a pale blue daisy-print dress and white cardigan.

The release of the picture came hours after the Wales family turned out to mark King Charles' official birthday at Trooping the Colour on Saturday.

While William joined his father on horseback, Catherine and the children rode in a carriage along with Queen Camilla.

Louis once again caught the eyes of spectators with his mischievous antics, including sticking his tongue out at the crowds and holding his nose due to the smell of horse manure.

Later in the day, as the family gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony for a flypast, the young prince was pictured saluting and covering his ears.