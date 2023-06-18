Chris Hemsworth has confirmed 'Extraction 3' is in the pipeline.

The 39-year-old actor has reprised his role as Tyler Rake in a second movie in the action franchise - which was released on streaming service Netflix on Friday (16.06.23) - and he's now told fans that a potential third installment in the saga is currently being "talked about".

Chris and director Sam Hargrave attended the Netflix Tudum global fan event in Brazil on Saturday (17.06.23) and the Australian actor told the audience: "We wouldn't be here without you, so thank you so so so much. I love you all.

"This is the warmest welcome we have ever received, you guys are incredible.

"I know we've only just released 'Extraction 2', but is anyone interested in seeing more of Tyler Rake in the future?

"Well guess what? Between us friends, we're already talking about 'Extraction 3'. Thanks for the response."

Chris recently spoke about his fear ahead of filming his own stunts as the mercenary-for-hire, but admitted it gives the movie "spontaneity and authenticity" to have done them for real.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Everything that Sam Hargrave, our director, pitched me... I had both the enthusiasm and the excitement on one side of the brain and the fear and the hesitation on the other.

"I gotta say being on the top of a train moving 50 miles per hour with a helicopter flying backwards about 20 feet in front of me was pretty intimidating, but it gives the film a visceral energy and a spontaneity and an authenticity that I don't think you get if you tried to do that on a green screen."

The second movie features Chris' 'Thor' co-star Idris Elba and he was delighted to have his friend on board to play The Man in the Suit.

He said: "Idris is a really good friend of mine, and we've talked about working together.

"He brings out something very different in these characters, something a bit more that I think people will love."