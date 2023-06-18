Radiohead album 'OK Computer' has been recreated in full just using sounds from Nintendo 64 games.

YouTuber on4word has reimagined the entirety of the band's 1997 album with sounds from some classic games from the iconic video game console.

The ambitious project includes sounds from games like 'The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask', 'The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time', 'Golden Eye 007', 'Super Mario 64' and 'Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards'.

In the accompanying YouTube video, the creator included the reimagined LP - which is titled 'OK Nintendo 64' - along with visuals from the games in question.

'Super Mario 64' was used to give fresh takes on 'Airbag', 'Subterranean Homesick Alien' and 'Fitter Happier', while 'Mario Kart 64' sounds were used on 'Paranoid Android'.

'Exit Music (For A Film)' was remade with the help of 'Banjo Kazooie', while 'Goldeneye 007' lent itself to 'Climbing Up The Walls' and 'Karma Police' was remade with sounds from 'Star Fox 64'.

When it comes to 'The Legend of Zelda', 'Let Down' and 'Electioneering' were recreated with 'Majora's Mask' and 'Ocarina of Time'.

Meanwhile, Radiohead fans are still waiting for their first new album since 2016's 'A Moon Shaped Pool', and drummer Philip Selway previously revealed the band has a "collective desire" to make new music.

The sticksman insists he and his bandmates - Thom Yorke, brothers Jonny and Colin Greenwood, and Ed O'Brien - all want to work together again in the future, "for the right reasons", but have no immediate plans while they are busy with other projects.

He told Under the Radar: "There is still that collective desire to make music again together, in one way or another.

"But at the moment, we're just finding the right context for that and the right projects. But it's not going to be within the next year, probably. But it will happen because we want to and when you want to you're doing it for the right reasons."