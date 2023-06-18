Kate Bosworth gets “starstruck” by husband Justin Long because she is so in love with him.

The 40-year-old actress was recently to have married the ‘F is for Family’ star in May after over a year of dating, and she has now admitted that she is amazed by Justin every morning when she gets up.

Asked when she last got starstruck, she told Britain’s Grazia magazine: “Every morning when I wake up to the person lying next to me.”

The couple’s marriage was confirmed when Justin casually referred to Kate as his wife, and she did the same when discussing recent holidays.

Reflecting on the last holiday she took, she said: “My husband took me to Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah, for my 40th birthday.

“Truly one of the most extraordinary places on earth.”

The ‘Blue Crush’ actress has promised she will never “abandon” herself as she’s learned true happiness comes from self-acceptance.

She said: “The last promise I made [was] never again abandon yourself.

"The most important relationship is with the one staring back at you in the mirror.

“Make good with her and you will lead a happy life.”

Justin let slip he and Kate had tied the knot in May, a month after they announced their engagement.

In a recent episode of his 'Life is Short' podcast, he recalled his time in Bulgaria working on 'Barbarian' and said: "I was there while I was like really falling in love with my now-wife.

"She came to visit and I had never been comfortable with… set visits. I like to separating the relationship...

"But, yeah, I loved having her there and we just had the most magical time... It helped me having her there. She'd help me with scenes. It was the best."

In April, Justin confirmed their engagement, showing off her huge rock as he revealed the happy news.

He wrote on Instagram at the time: "She said YES… to being a guest on @lifeisshortpodcast! And to other slightly more life-changing questions.

"I feel eternally grateful that I found a partner who makes each day SO full, whose mere presence IS a reminder of the beauty and brevity of life, and who makes me laugh from the minute we wake up til the one I begrudgingly fall asleep.

"I cherish the days we've had and the ones to come."