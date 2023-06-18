Kieran Hayler hasn't seen his children in six months.

The 36-year-old fitness trainer has Jett, nine, and eight-year-old Bunny with glamour model ex-wife Katie Price and took to social media on Father's Day (18.06.23) to claim that this is the first time he has spent the annual holiday alone as he spoke out in support of those who are also suffering from "parental alienation".

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, he said: "It is Father's Day and do you know what? It's the first Father's Day unfortunately without all of my children. This is a message not just about me, this is about all of those dads out there and mums that have been dads, mum and dad, but haven't got their children and it's Father's Day.

"It's tough. I drop my children off on a Friday and expected them to be returned on the Monday and I haven't seen them in almost six months, not properly. I've seen them here and there but not properly. Allegations here, allegations there. He's this, he's that. Their household's this, their household's that. Parental alienation is massive, it's huge."

The OnlyFans star split from Katie - who also has Harvey, 21, with former boyfriend Dwight Yorke, and Junior, 18, and 15-year-old Princess with first husband Peter Andre - in 2018 after five years of marriage and went on to insist that the "system is built around mothers " but he has been receiving support from rights organisation Fathers4Justice as he continues to "fight" to see his children.

He added: "I see why dads give up the fight, the system is built for the mum, for mothers, for the mum. It's not built for dads, it doesn't matter how strong you've been and how you've been there through absolutely everything: agony, heartbreak, pain and you're still there for them kids.

"It doesn't matter what's going on on the other side, you're still there but when it all comes down to it, the system is built for mums and that is a really sad, sad scenario. I'm lucky, over the last couple of weeks I've had Fathers4Justice supporting me and I'm looking forward to the next steps with them but it's tough, it's so tough.

"It is the worst feeling in the whole world, you feel like it doesn't matter what you do nothing has ever been good enough and it doesn't matter how hard you fight, they always come back with more and that is what parental alienation is.

"It is tough. It is really, really tough and it doesn't matter how hard you fight, every time you take one step forward, it is 10 steps back.

"That is hard. It's heartbreaking, it's horrible and I don't wish this on anybody. I'm a fighter, I don't give up and I will keep fighting for what I think is right"