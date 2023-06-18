Tom Brady is trying to raise his kids with the "right values".

The 45-year-old former NFL star has Benjamin, 13, and 10-year-old Vivian with supermodel ex-wife Gisle Bundchen as well as 15-year-old son Jack with former partner Bridget Moynahan and explained that he was "a lot of great values" from his own parents and wants to emulate his own upbringing with his children.

He told E! News: "My parents taught me a lot of great values. I'm trying to do the same even though my life now is different than when I grew up. But I feel like I'm still very much the same person that is going to do the best I could do with my kids. I'm trying to raise them—we all are, myself and their mom—in a very loving way toward one another. To be very kind, to be empathetic and to have great perspective. Our kids are growing up in different ways than we grew up but also we want to raise them with the right values."

Tom went on to add that he really appreciates the "individual moments" he shares with his children as he revealed that he has a wall where he has measured their height over the years and loves being able to see how fast they have grown in short periods of time.

When asked about his favourite part of fatherhood, he explained: "It's just the individual moments that you share with the kids,. I have this wall where I measure how tall they are. And I said, 'You guys look like you've grown, let's see how much you've grown.' They grew two inches in two months, both of them. Big growth spurts."