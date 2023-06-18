Brittany Furlan is "very close" to her husband Tommy Lee's ex-wife.

The 36-year-old actress has been married to Motley Crue rocker Tommy, 60, since 2019 and explained that even though his marriage to 'Baywatch' star Pamela Anderson - which broke down in 1998 just three years after they tied the knot - has been "glorified" following the infamous release of his sex tape, that his second wife Heather Locklear was the "love of his life" prior to their divorce in 1993.

She told People: "Heather and I are very close. She's awesome, I love her. I think she's the most kind, down-to-earth person. We met through Tommy, obviously, and became close. She's just very cool, very nice, just supportive and just a cool chick all around. There's a lot that goes on that I don’t share publicly that kept that from happening, [but] she's very, very nice, so I've managed to have a relationship with her and I am so grateful for that. She tells me funny stories.

"Everyone glorifies his relationship with Pam, but he was married to Heather for [nearly] eight years. She was the love of his life. I see it, because she's just a fun, sweet, caring, awesome person. Tommy even says he messed up in that relationship. He cheated on her. To this day, that's why they're still really good friends."

The former Vine star went on to add that she even "yells" at Tommy - who was initially married to Elaine Starchuk from 1984 until 1985 - over his infidelity because she thinks that Heather is "so cool" and "cannot believe" that he ever would have cheated on her with a porn star.

She added: "I yell at my husband, I'm like, 'I can't believe you cheated on her. She’s so cool! That was a different time. He was 25 years old, 26 years old. Not to make excuses, but he's a very different man now from all those years ago. You live and you learn."