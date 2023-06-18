Tom Brady thinks being a dad is the "best thing" that has ever happened to him.

The 45-year-old former NFL star has Benjamin, 13, and 10-year-old Vivian with supermodel ex-wife Gisle Bundchen as well as 15-year-old son Jack with former partner Bridget Moynahan and explained in a social media post on Father's Day (18.06.23) that he has "learned so much" from his own father, Thomas Brady Sr.

Alongside a series of photos of himself with his dad and a few with his own children, he wrote on Instagram: "On this Father’s Day, all I can think of is how grateful I am to have been raised by the world’s best Dad, and to now have three beautiful angels of my own who I have the joy of watching grow up.

"Being a Dad is the best thing in my life. I have learned so much about what it takes from my Dad and to be able to pass that on to Jack, Benny and Vivi means the world to me. "

The former quarterback went on to explain that his children have taught him how to be "present" and wants to "cherish every moment" of fatherhood and concluded his post by thanking both his own father and his three children.

He added: "They have taught me how to be present (still working on this daily [crying laughing emoji] )and cherish every moment (mostly[crying laughing emoji]) that we have as a family, because that’s what matters most. Their love for others and constant selflessness makes me so proud to be their dad, and I know those traits come directly from everyone who is part of their life. Thank you Dad, for being you, and thank you to my three amazing kids, for giving me the pleasure of being your Dad."