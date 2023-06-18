Will Kopelman has welcomed a baby boy with Alexandra Michler.

The 44-year-old art consultant was married to Hollywood star Drew Barrymore from 2012 until 2016 and already has Olive, 10, and eight-year-old Frankie with her but took to social media on Father's Day (18.06.23) that his wife Alexandra, 42, had given birth to a little boy three days earlier.

Alongside a snap of himself and his wife kissing in the hospital, he wrote on Instagram: "John Keats Kopelman [blue heart emoji] born at sunrise 6/15/2023."

Will went on to explain that the baby's middle name is part of a family tradition that goes back to honouring 1800s poet John Keats and assured his followers on the social media platform that both mother and baby are "healthy" as he wished everyone a Happy Father's Day.

He added: "Keats, Allie’s middle name, and long-standing family name dating back to poet John Keats. Mom and baby are healthy and well…we’re over the moon for this little guy. Happy Father’s Day to all."

In her own post, Vogue director Alexandra admitted that she was feeling "overwhelmed" at the new arrival as she expressed her love for the little one.

She wrote: "Feeling overwhelmed by joy and excitement. We love you to pieces, John!!!”

In 2021, 'Never Been Kissed' star Drew - who has been in a new relationship since December 2022 - spoke out about her former husband's marriage and admitted that the situation had become "so ideal" as she described Allie as a "wonderful stepmother" to her children.

Speaking on her self-titled talk show, she said: "I went trick-or-treating on Sunday with Will and his beautiful wife, Allie, my daughters' wonderful stepmother. I think, honestly, this is so ideal. It is the dream. And I love seeing this, I really do. It's very positive."