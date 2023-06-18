Shanna Moakler has known about Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy "for weeks".

The 48-year-old model was married to Blink-182 rocker in the years before he tied the knot with 'The Kardashians' star Kourtney in 2022 and while she appeared to surprise her husband when she held up a sign reading "Travis I'm Pregnant"at his LA concert on Friday (16.06.23), Shanna has claimed that she was already aware of the news.

Asked for her thoughts on the baby by a fan on Twitter, Shanna replied: "Very excited for them, hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world. I've known for weeks. This is not new news to me."

After seeing his wife's message, Travis - who has Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17 with former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star Shanna whilst Kourtney has Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - jumped down off the stage and made his way towards her for a celebratory kiss before sharing some video footage of the moment in a joint Instagram post.

Kourtney's younger sisters Kim, 42, and Khloe,38, took to social media themselves to share their congratulatory messages to the couple.

Kim wrote on Instagram: "Congrats!!! We're having a Kravis baby!!!" whilst Khloe said: "Congratulations my cuties!!! I love you and baby sooooo much."

Meanwhile, an insider has claimed that the news is beyond anything they had dreamed of and that the pregnancy is a "complete miracle".

The source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Kourtney and Travis are on cloud nine. This pregnancy is beyond Kourtney's wildest dreams. Kourtney and Travis feel like this is one of the most magical things to happen to them and a complete miracle. They are so thrilled and can't wait to experience this pregnancy together, bring a baby into the world as a unit, and expand and grow their families."