Brody Jenner is engaged.

The 39-year-old reality star - who is the son of former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner and actress Linda Thompson - is expecting his first child with pro surfer Tia Blanco, 26, and took to social media on Sunday (18.06.23) to announce that they are now set to tie the knot.

Alongside a video posted to Instagram, he wrote: "Can’t wait to love you forever [wedding ring emoji]"

Brody - who has also appeared on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' and hosted short-lived talk show 'Sex with Brody' - got down on one knee in front of his family and friends and after thanking them all for coming to the event, noted that he wanted to do "one more thing" before getting down on one knee.

Friends and family were seen cheering and clapping when Tia said yes and whilst Caitlyn - who was known as Bruce Jenner before transitioning into a woman in 2015 - is yet to speak out on the happy news, Linda was quick to congratulate her son and his bride-to-be and his sister Kylie Jenner also liked the video.

She wrote in the comments section of the post: "The perfect culmination to a beautiful romance, and an incredibly wonderful day! Congratulations… I love you both so very much!"

In January, couple announced that they have a "little angel" on the way, in a joint Instagram post on New Year's Day (01.01.23).

They wrote: "To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family, and followers health, happiness an abundance of love. We truly appreciate and love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way. Happy new year!"