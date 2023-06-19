Peta Murgatroyd has given birth to a baby boy.

The 36-year-old dancer has been married to fellow 'Dancing with the Stars' professional since 2017 and already has six-year-old son Shai with him and her husband took to social media on Father's Day (18.06.23) to reveal that they had become parents once again.

Alongside a snap of himself in the hospital holding the newborn, Maks wrote on Instagram: "Happy Father’s Day to me! #MadeiInPeta"

The post came as a follow-up in which Masks was seen sitting in a hospital room whilst Peta was in bed.

He asked Peta: "How are you feeling?"

She replied: "We're having a baby! What a rough night!"

The couple had been plagued with fertility issues over the years and Peta had even suffered three miscarriages over the course of two years and had given up on IVF just weeks before she discovered that they had conceived naturally and admitted at the time that he had to "hide her emotions" in order to protect herself.

She told UsWeekly: "I definitely wanted to, just sort of, hide my emotions a little bit and just kind of put a protective shield around myself to not let myself get too excited before this [turned] into something real."

Meanwhile, Maks recently admitted that it was a "very big moment" to be able to explain to Shai that he was about to become an older brother.

He said: "He knew the story kept being that mommy has an egg, and then the egg broke. So finally, at this point, to tell him this egg didn't break, it's a very big moment for him and for us, seeing that baby come. Now there's kicking, the stomach is moving. Watching my six-year-old taking in that moment is also very special. He is asking me every single day when the baby's going to be there I said, 'Give it a couple of weeks.' Counting down the days. He's going to be the best big brother, I know it!"