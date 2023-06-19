Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated ex-husband Chris Martin on Father's Day on Sunday (18.06.23).

‘The Royal Tenenbaums’ star has 19-year-old daughter Apple and 17-year-old son Moses with the Coldplay frontman, 46, and loves to maintain a great relationship with her former husband - who she split from in 2014 after 10 years of marriage - so took the time to show he was in her thoughts on the holiday.

The 50-year-old actress wrote on family selfie posted to her Instagram Stories: "Happy fathers day to this guy."

On Sunday, the Academy Award winner also paid tribute to her new husband Brad Falchuk in a series of photos which included his kids, Isabella, 18, and 16-year-old Brody, and branded him the “greatest”.

She said: "Happy Father's Day to our Brad Falchuk. He is the greatest. Great dog dad. Great step dad."

Gwyneth also remembered her late father, the actor Bruce - who passed away in October 2002 after a cancer diagnosis - by sharing an old family photo.

The 'Iron Man' actress previously enthused about the ‘Yellow’ rocker and how when they first got together their frisson “felt very different” from her previous loves like Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck.

She told Alex Cooper on her ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast: "There are certain things that kind of have felt preordained in my life. My children feel like to me the whole reason I'm on this Earth. And so when I met him, there was a very deep thing there. And I couldn't quite put my finger on it because it felt very different than my other relationships."

The Goop founder admitted she experienced a “deep calling” when it came to her and Chris’ relationship.

“I knew he was going to be the father of my kids, maybe or something. It was a very strong feeling.”

When the former husband and wife called it quits, they revealed they were making great effort to “consciously uncouple”.