A coroner has confirmed Cody Longo's death was linked to years of chronic alcohol abuse.

The 34-year-old 'Days of Our Lives' star was found dead in a bed at a home in Austin, Texas back in February and now a medical examiner's report has confirmed he died of natural causes linked to "chronic ethanol abuse".

The report - obtained by TMZ.com - also revealed Cody had passed away some time before his body was found and the scene was littered with bottles of booze.

Cody's representative Alex Gittelson previously explained the star had died in his sleep from suspected alcohol poisoning. He said in a statement: "He died in his sleep at his home in Austin, TX, and was found Wednesday morning. The cause is believed to have been alcohol-related."

He added: "Cody was such a loyal, loving and talented person and he will be greatly missed."

The actor spent years battling alcohol addiction, but was believed to have attended rehab and been sober before a final relapse which seemingly cost him his life.

At the time of his death, the alert was raised by his wife Stephanie who asked police to check in on her husband after she was unable to contact him while she was at work. After getting no response, police gained entry to the home and found Cody's body.

Stephanie said of the tragedy: "Cody was our whole world. The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and husband. We will always and forever miss you and love you."

The actor was dad to three young children, daughter Lyla and sons Elijah and Noah.