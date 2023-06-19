3D-printed rocket engines are being tested out in the UK.

Edinburgh-based company Skyoara has developed the rockets using its in-house Skyprint 2 machine for the first time and bosses have claimed that the new technology is an "innovation" and they are "proud" to have been able to localise the machine as much as possible.

Skyrora chief executive and founder Volodymyr Levykin told Sky News: "With our purpose-built rocket manufacturing and testing facilities in Scotland, we are proud to be localising as much of the launch value chain as possible. The new engine technology developed Avby Skyrora's engineers and the commitment to a sustainable design are a testament to the innovation taking place in the UK space sector."

According to the outet, trials of the technology will take place over the course of the summer and the rocket will be tasked with running for 250 seconds, which is the equivalent of how long a real rocket would take to reach orbit.

Skyrora received funding from the UK and EU space agencies for the project and UK Space Agency boss Dr Paul Bate claimed that the technology would "set a new standard" in the field of manufacturing when it comes to efficiency and cost-effective design.