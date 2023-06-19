Amazon has insisted that delivery drivers on strike do not actually work for them.

Towards the end of last week, 84 delivery drivers and dispatchers in California said they were holding the tech giant "accountable for our safety on the job" but a outlet Motherboard named them as direct employees of Amazon, a spokesperson for the e-commerce company has insisted that this is not actually the case.

In an email to Motherboard, the spokesperson said: "I’m writing to ask if you’d be open to updating your headline of the story you just posted. It reads that these drivers are ‘Amazon drivers’ and that is inaccurate given they are employed by Battle-Tested Strategies. Would you update the headline to read ‘drivers delivering for Amazon’. Although these drivers wear Amazon uniforms, drive Amazon trucks, identify themselves as Amazon employees, are continuously monitored and surveilled by Amazon managers, and receive their work assignments from Amazon, Amazon has attempted to legally separate itself from these employees through a sham “Delivery Service Partner” (“DSP”) structure."

The letter went on to add that the current structure of DSP sells a "false fantasty" to individuals when it comes to starting a business.

It added: "Under this DSP structure, Amazon finds individuals—often with little to no experience running businesses—and purports to help those individuals “start” businesses, all while selling them a false fantasy."