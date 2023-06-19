Eve and BLADE are to extend their "flying car'"partnership to Europe.

The electric aircraft makers joined forces in the US and India some time ago and the conglomerate is now expecting to begin commercial operation of its vehicle to Europe in 2026.

Eve and Blade said in a statement that under their new memorandum of understanding, Blade will focus on developing practical applications for air mobility, including identifying future routes in France and other European countries.

Blade’s chief executive officer, said in a statement: "The extension of our partnership with Eve underscores Blade’s commitment to leading the transition from conventional to electric vertical aircraft. Our shared vision for a safer, quieter and more sustainable future in air travel is the driving force behind this collaboration. The introduction of Eve’s aircraft into our European network will mark a significant step towards realizing this goal. Together, we are poised to transform the travel industry and make a lasting positive impact on the environment."

Andre Stein, Co-CEO of Eve, explained that by integrating Eve’s state-of-the-art electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (“eVTOL”) or electric vertical aircraft (“EVA”) into Blade’s European route network, the companies would be able to introduce the concept of "electric air transportation" to new regions.

He said: "The continued partnership between Eve and Blade showcases the dedication and collaboration of both companies to transform the aviation industry and introduce electric air transportation to new regions, By combining our expertise and resources, we are committed to expanding advanced air mobility with innovative solutions that make travel more accessible for passengers and drive significant environmental improvements."