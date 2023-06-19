Reddit has issued a warning to those protesting their proposed data changes.

The forum giant sent a message to subreddits set to private last week in an effort to stop Reddit from upping the operating costs of third-party apps connected to the site and detailed their intention to fight back against those “hindering” a resolution.

According to the online newsite The Verge, the message to moderators read: “If there are mods here who are willing to work towards reopening this community, we are willing to work with you to process a Top Mod Removal request or reorder the mod team to achieve this goal if mods higher up the list are hindering reopening. We would handle this request and any retaliation attempts here in this modmail chain immediately.

“Our goal is to work with the existing mod team to find a path forward and make sure your subreddit is made available for the community which makes its home here. If you are not able or willing to reopen and maintain the community, please let us know.”

A few days prior, Reddit’s CEO Steve Huffman told the same outlet that “we don’t have problems with protests”.

Organisers of the protest believe that the site’s upping the price of their data - which is being done to accommodate the development of Artificial Intelligence systems - is leading to those that make the website what it to be “ostensibly ignored”.

Dac Croach - who posts as dacvak - told CNBC: “Reddit not only has all of its content generated by users, but all of its moderation is done by volunteers. We’re talking hundreds of thousands of volunteers putting in hours a day to keep the site safe, entertaining and enjoyable for community members. And it’s tough to see that those people, when their voices are loud like this, are being ostensibly ignored.”