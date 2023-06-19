Climate activists design ‘Little Black Dress’ using King Charles III’s horsehair and stinging nettles.

Eco friendly fashion duo Vin and Omi created the unique frock using horsehair and nettles sourced from the King’s private Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire by the suggestion of the King himself.

The unique garment, which aims to present more sustainable solutions in fashion, will go on display in the Beyond the Little Black Dress exhibition at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh next month.

According to Omi, the street style LBD, emblazoned with the word ‘Resist’, defies the expectations of the original.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Omi said: "The King was very supportive and he granted us more access around the gardens and the materials and it was a great learning process with us and the gardeners at Highgrove on both sides."

The climate King is a veteran environment campaigner and has championed for climate action since the 1970s. Once mocked for his eccentric views on sustainable and organic farming, is now a significant figure in the fight.

Omi added: “He was sending us bog cotton from the Castle of Mey in Scotland.

“It felt a bit like we were magicians, we could turn anything into anything.

“It’s great - he’s so knowledgeable when it comes to the environment and plants, particularly his garden which he’s so involved in.

“We had to really look at what he doesn’t do - we looked at the nettles and we looked at horsehair - things that were thrown away - we’ve even taken willow.”

But his partner Vin knew when to draw the line after being asked by the head gardener of Sandringham whether they could incorporate the goose faeces on the lawn into their design.

He said: "There is a limit to this collaboration."