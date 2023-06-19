Lea Seydoux says 'No Time To Die' would have been "f*****" if news of James Bond's death had leaked.

The actress starred in the 2021 movie opposite Daniel Craig in his final outing as 007 and moviegoers were stunned when the superspy was seemingly killed off at the end of the movie - and Lea is amazed the huge spoiler was kept secret for so long.

She told Radio Times magazine: "Oh yes, I couldn't tell [anyone]. I was surprised that it didn't leak. Because if it did, we were f*****! If the secret is revealed ... My God!

"Maybe some people knew it, I don't know. But I was very surprised [it didn't get out] - we had to keep the secret for such a long time."

Lea was propelled to a new level of fame after starring in two Bond movies - 2015's 'Spectre' as well as 'No Time to Die' - but she insists her life really hasn't changed much since she became a fully-fledged Hollywood star.

She added: "It hasn't changed much. I have to say, because it's not a [high] level of celebrity. I take the subway and everything. Usually, I don't wear make-up. I dress like a very casual woman. I live in a neighbourhood where they don't really know about cinema, really."

However, she still has one ambition left to fulfil - she wants to star in a musical. Lea added: "Maybe singing and dancing [will be next]. I would love to do a musical."

She will next be seen in French romantic drama 'One Fine Morning' while her big blockbuster 'Dune: Part Two' is due for release later this year.