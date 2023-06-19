John Goodman has shown off his 14 stone weight loss after setting himself a health goal 16 years ago.

‘The Big Lebowski’ star, 70, has been sticking to a Mediterranean-style diet of mainly fish, olive oil, vegetables, nuts and fruit and taken at least 10,000 to 12,000 steps a day, and displayed the results of his slimmed down figure on Sunday (18.06.23) at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco.

The actor, who served as the jury president at the festival, started his physical transformation in 2007 when his weight hit 400 pounds.

He told ABC about his health kick in 2017: “In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack or whatever and just go back to my old habits.

“This time, I wanted to do it slowly. Move, exercise. I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore.”

‘Roseanne’ and ‘The Conners’ actor also stopped drinking alcohol and hired a personal trainer as part of his lifestyle overhaul, with his sessions including working out on a treadmill and elliptical bicycle.

He told People in 2010: “It takes a lot of creative energy to sit on your ass and figure out what you’re going to eat next. I wanted to live life better.”

John revealed he had lost more than seven stone at the premiere of the ‘Trumbo’ film in 2015, and three years later told AARP about his progress with reducing his meal sizes: “It was basically just portion control and ‘I don’t need it.’ I was just shoving everything into my mouth.”

Leading trainer Mackie Shilstone – whose clients have included Serena Williams – told the New York Post about John’s progress: “This didn’t happen overnight – it’s been an ongoing process.”

At his heaviest, John weighed nearly 26 stone.

He told David Letterman on his ‘Late Show’: “I’d lose 60lbs every spring, and then I got too fond of the barley corn and I’d just start missing it too much.

“And then it would just screw everything up. I’d gain it all back and then some every year.”

He admitted about his weight loss: “I’m not going to look like Paris Hilton or anything like that.

“It’s going to be an ongoing process for the rest of my life.”