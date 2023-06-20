Bebe Rexha has reassured her fans after being hit in the face by a phone.

The 33-year-old singer was finishing a concert in New York on Sunday night (18.06.23) on her 'Best F'n Night of My Life Tour' when a mobile phone was thrown towards the stage and struck her in the head.

Bebe could be seen dropped to her knees and clutching her face as members of her crew rushed to help her, before she left the stage completely.

Now, she has shared selfies of the aftermath of her injuries, captioning the post: "Im good (sic)"

Fans and fellow stars have rallied behind her in the comment section, including singer Demi Lovato.

She replied: "Love you girly.. I’m so sorry this happened to you."

Actor John Stamos added: "This is 100 percent f***** up! I hope you're okay BeBe xo (sic)"

WWE wrestler Natalya wrote: "I saw what happened to you. I’m completely disgusted. I’m so sorry this happened to you."

A video of the incident was shared online by a Twitter user, who captioned the post: "Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that."

The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' songstress appeared in pain, and it was reported she needed to have three stitches as a result.

PopBase tweeted: "Bebe Rexha's mother reveals that she had to get three stitches after someone in the audience threw a phone at her head during her concert."

Fans who had attended the concert rushed to social media to send their well-wishes to Bebe as some claimed that the show had been great and insisted she "doesn't deserve" that sort of treatment.

One tweeted: "This is Bebe Rexha being rushed out of the concert venue here in NYC after someone threw a f****** phone and hit her face as she was leaving the stage.

"We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that??? We hope you’re ok @BebeRexha."

Another wrote: "Bebe is literally one of the sweetest and most unproblematic people in the music industry she doesn’t deserve this… some of y’all really need to leave her alone omg [sic]"