Shanna Moakler feels "really happy" for Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian after they announced they're expecting their first child together.

The 48-year-old model - who has Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with the Blink-182 drummer - is convinced that the celebrity duo will make "amazing parents".

A source told Us Weekly: "Shanna is really happy for Travis and Kourtney. And she knows they’ll make amazing parents to their child."

Despite this, Shanna is currently too "focused on her kids" and her career to worry about her ex-husband and what's going on in his life.

The insider explained: "Shanna is too busy living her best life and doesn’t have the time or energy for any negativity in her life."

Shanna previously reacted to the news on Twitter, revealing that she's been aware of Kourtney's pregnancy for some time.

Asked for her thoughts about the announcement, Shanna wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Very excited for them, hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world. I've known for weeks. This is not new news to me."

Kourtney's pregnancy announcement came after she previously revealed that she was "done" with IVF treatment.

The brunette beauty - who already has Reign, eight, Penelope, ten, and Mason, 13, with Scott Disick - revealed that she would "love" to have another child but was prepared to accept what "God has in store for us".

Kourtney, 44 - who married Travis in 2022 - explained during an episode of 'The Kardashians': "We are officially done with IVF. We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen."