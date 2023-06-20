Dwayne Johnson regrets not reconciling with his father before his death.

The 'Black Adam' actor - who rose to fame as The Rock in WWE - reflected on Father's Day in an emotional social media post and admitted the holiday is "a tricky thing" to deal after his dad Rocky Johnson died aged 75 in January 2020.

He wrote on Twitter: "My old man died suddenly a few years ago.

"Unfortunately, we got in a fight about a month earlier and I never reconciled with him or even had a chance to say goodbye.

"So for me, every Father’s Day has become very tricky because there’s a lot pain. But every Father’s Day is also one of my greatest days because I have three amazing daughters who tell me, I love you and Happy Fathers Day.

"To my guys out there, if your old man is still around - consider it a blessing. Even if you and your dad are working thru some complicated s**t.

"I’ve been there and I understand. But do your best to reconcile and get that drama behind you and get right with your dad.

"It’s important. Because the alternative is regret and I don’t want that for you."

In the video - which he also shared on Instagram - Dwayne referenced the "tough love, complicated relationship" he had with his dad, and admitted he wished he'd had one more chance to wish him the best.

He said: "I wish he was here one more time so I can say, 'Hey, I love you, happy Father’s Day, thank you for raising me with the capacity you did have, even though at times it was complicated and at times we fought.'

"But we don't have that privilege, so it's tricky."

He revealed that they had a row over Christmas 2019, which he described as "the biggest fight" they ever had.

He continued: "We weren’t talking, or I wasn’t talking, and three weeks later he dropped dead, and that was it. I never had a chance to say goodbye and I never even had a chance to reconcile what we were going through."