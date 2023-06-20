Martina Navratilova is cancer free.

The 66-year-old former tennis champ announced in January that she had been diagnosed with both breast and throat cancer but took to social media on Monday (19.06.23) evening to confirm that after undergoing a series of tests"that she is now free of the disease and thanked medical staff for their support.

She tweeted: "After a day full of tests at Sloan Kettering, I got the all clear! Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, proton and radiation magicians etc- what a relief:)

#byebyecancer :) and yes, f*** cancer !!!"

In March, the sports legend revealed that she had been using her background in tennis as inspiration to battle on through her ordeal and was almost certain then that she was cancer free then but just had a few more "preventative" procedures to go through.

Speaking on TalkTV's 'Piers Morgan Uncensored', she said: "You get into tennis mode ... that’s where having been a champion athlete comes in

pretty handy. "I knew it was going to be hard but I didn’t realise it was going to be as hard as it really was. You’re just hit from all ends and I don’t think the doctors do a very good job of telling you how the s*** is going to hit the fan. "As far as they know I’m cancer-free, I still need to do the right breast probably with radiation but only for a couple of weeks and that’smore preventative than anything else." The star underwent chemotherapy, a proton therapy trial, and she had a 7-8mm tumour removed from her right breast.

She added: "I was never an underachiever, but this is getting ridiculous. "Giving up, giving in, stopping - that's just not an option for me. You get on with it."