AI recordings won't be eligible for a Grammy Award.

The Recording Academy has laid out new guidance for the 66th annual ceremony, which includes rules regarding the changing role of artificial intelligence in when it comes to creating art.

The academy says: "Only human creators are eligible to be submitted for consideration for, nominated for, or win a Grammy Award.

"A work that contains no human authorship is not eligible in any category."

However, it is not quite so clear cut with the rules clarifying that works featuring AI components may still be considered.

The guidelines explain: "The human authorship component of the work submitted must be meaningful and more than de minimis.

"Such human authorship component must be relevant to the category in which such work is entered."

This essentially means if the work is submitted in a songwriting category, "there must be meaningful and more than de minimis human authorship in respect of the music and/or lyrics".

Similarly, if the song or album is entered in a performance category, "there must be meaningful and more than de minimis human authorship in respect of the performance".

Meanwhile, the author of any AI material included in the work "are not eligible to be nominees or Grammy recipients insofar as their contribution to the portion of the work that consists of such AI material is concerned".

They added: "De minimis is defined as lacking significance or importance; so minor as to merit disregard."