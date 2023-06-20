Tom Grennan has an ice bath every day for the sake of his mental health.

The 28-year-old singer plunges himself into freezing temperatures on a daily basis because it makes him feel all "zingy" and allows him to face the day and accomplish whatever he puts his mind to.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Lorraine', he said: "There's me there in the ice bath, yeah. In the middle of winter. I do it every single day. It makes me feel all zingy, yeah. You get out and your body is just buzzing and for me being able to do that is for up here. Putting yourself through uncomfortable things and with me, at the moment, if I feel uncomfortable and can get comfortable in those situations then I can do whatever I want to do and be whoever I want to be. I can dream as big as I want to dream!"

The 'How Does It Feel' hitmaker went on to add that he suffers from anxiety on a daily basis but always has the support of his mum and has adopted a fitness regime to keep his mental health in check.

He added: "I get anxious every day. Bit like everybody I think. Me and my mum have always had that relationship where we have to talk about it to get things out. Because if you don't talk about it you just bottle it up."

"That's why I've got myself into this mindset of being fit and just on a regime and on a rotuine. If I don't have a regime and a routine then I'm just all over the place. I'm quite a live wire as it is!"

Earlier this year, Tom showed off his ice bath to his Instagram followers where he noted that his "whole life had changed" after discovering cold baths and the gym.