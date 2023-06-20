Sarah Jessica Parker is "really excited" about Kim Cattrall's cameo in 'And Just Like That...'.

The 66-year-old actress has reprised her role as Samantha Jones for a cameo appearance in the 'Sex and the City' revival show, and Sarah is "thrilled" that she agreed to make a return.

The 58-year-old actress - who plays the part of Carrie Bradshaw - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I was really excited about the idea.

"I thought it was a really good idea and I was thrilled that, you know, we could make it happen and that it worked for her and it's just really nice to see. It's really nice. I was really pleased."

Samantha and Carrie are estranged in the revival show. But Sarah thought it was important to continue to showcase their distant friendship.

She said: "We just thought it was a really nice idea to put a face to the text, really in large part to celebrate the 25 years of ['Sex and the City']."

Meanwhile, in 2017, Kim explained that she's never been friends with Sarah.

The actress also addressed speculation that her "demands" had undermined plans to make a third 'Sex and the City' movie.

Kim explained to Piers Morgan at the time: "We’ve never been friends. We’ve been colleagues, and in some ways, it’s a very healthy place to be."

The actress also revealed that none of her former co-stars had reached out to her amid suggestions that she was stopping the third movie from going ahead.

She said: "Nobody ever picks up the phone and tries to contact you and say, ‘How you doing?’ That would have been the way to handle it. This is, it feels like, a toxic relationship."