KSI is convinced he can knock out Floyd Mayweather.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has predicted that he would beat the former world champion if they ever came face-to-face in a boxing ring.

Speaking on a podcast with his YouTube group, The Sidemen, KSI said: "Honestly, I think I'd knock him out.

"I honestly think I have a great chance at beating him.

"Mayweather, he's a good fighter, I just think I'll have the timing on him."

KSI is unbeaten in the boxing ring and is confident of defeating the 46-year-old star, who is widely recognised as one of the best boxers of all time.

However, KSI acknowledges that he wouldn't have stood a chance during Mayweather's prime years.

KSI - whose real name is Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji - said: "Obviously in his prime I would have no chance."

Earlier this year, KSI insisted that he doesn't want to be put "on a pedestal" by his fans.

The YouTube star has a huge online following, but he doesn't want to get carried away by his own success.

He told the BBC: "Try and be fair to everyone, try and just be good to everyone. Spread positivity all the time. And yeah, you know, we're all human. We're all gonna make mistakes. No one is perfect.

"And I always say that to my audience: don't put me on a pedestal. Like I am not the GOAT. I don't want people to worship me."

On the other hand, KSI admitted to feeling like "a complete alpha amongst other men" after he turned to boxing.

He told Men's Health magazine: "Honestly, I feel like a God. I feel like a complete alpha amongst other men.

"Not to be douchy, but I just feel like no one can outrun me and no one can out punch me.

"I feel very different to everyone else. I think that's just because I'm super fit and super ready. I feel good as well. I look at myself in the mirror, and I just stare at myself for five minutes, just being like ‘Jesus Christ. I'm sick.’ But I've worked hard for it. I've worked really hard for it, man."