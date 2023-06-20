A new gameplay trailer for the first game based on the popular dolls and Netflix animated series 'Rainbow High' is here.

'Rainbow High: Runway Rush' will be released on September 22 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The Outright Games puzzle adventure game sees players choose to play as one of the six original Rainbow High characters: Ruby, Poppy, Sunny, Jade, Skyler, or Violet.

And the new clip previews the game's "all-new colourful visuals".

What's more, it shows the mini-games to match each doll's creativity, including "Jade’s makeovers and Violet’s passion for digital media."

A description read: "Working together they must show their artistic flair to create a standout idea. The team with the best idea will be awarded a chance to plan a major project for the Creative Spring Challenge...

"Fans can play as Sunny and find everything she needs for the day in her bedroom, as Ruby to prepare croissants in the Rainbow Union, or as Skyler to design and make an outfit. In addition to the main story mode, players will be able to take on a series of quests, play mini-games and find collectibles to level up their characters with unlockable outfits."

Watch the trailer via https://youtu.be/seeMQOonJjE.