'Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty' will have romances like 'The Witcher 3' Hearts of Stone DLC.

The upcoming story expansion for the fantasy RPG has been inspired by CD Projekt Red's other popular RPG series when it comes to romantic relationships.

Speaking to Kotaku, quest director Pawel Sasko said: “We have included some connections in places where it made sense between the main game and expansion, but I don’t wanna go into detail.

“We tried to make it good. This is always our idea, you know, to just like, take care of the players that [enjoy those relationships]."

Meanwhile, the director of the expansion recently confirmed he's going to direct the sequel.

Gabe Amatangelo told Bloomberg he will be at the helm of the direct sequel to the 2020 action role-playing video game and that it will use Epic Games’ Unreal Engine.

The developer and publisher previously teased that the sequel “will take the Cyberpunk franchise further and continue harnessing the potential of this dark future universe."

Idris Elba previously praised ‘Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’ for its “deep” storytelling.

The 'Luther' actor plays NUSA FIA agent Solomon Reed and will be a pivotal character in the storyline.

The expansion was first announced during The 2022 Game Awards last year.

The latest spy thriller, which is set in Night City’s Dogtown, will see the return of Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverman alongside newcomer Idris.

Speaking on his forthcoming role, he wrote on Twitter: “The deepest game narrative ever. Enjoy. #Cyberpunk2077 #PhantomLiberty #TheGameAwards."

The new expansion, which promises to be bug-free, is due to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on September 26.