‘KinnPorsche’ stars Nattawin Wattanagitiphat and Phakphum Romsaithong have become Dior’s latest brand ambassadors.

The Thai actors, better known as Apo, 29 and Mile, 31, have been tapped as the new faces of menswear for the French luxury fashion house.

Menswear creative director Kim Jones told WWD: “Apo and Mile are very cool guys. I really love their attitude and I think they are the perfect ambassadors to represent Dior.

“The duo has established a special friendship with the house, where both embody the Dior style and spirit locally and worldwide.”

Mile said: “I am over the moon to join the Dior family as a house ambassador. Dior is such an iconic brand with rich history and timeless style, so I am excited to be a part of the family.”

Apo added: “Dior is a brand that I have always admired. I am honored to be a part of the Dior family.”

The pair join an extensive list of A-listers who have represented Dior over the years, including Rihanna, Jennifer Lawrence and Johnny Depp - who recently signed a contract upwards of $20 million.

The duo co-star in the 2022 Thai action romance drama ‘KinnPorsche’, which is based on a web novel of the same name by the writing duo Daemi.

Thailand has become a key player in the global market with a fast-growing fashion industry. It is forecasted to grow by 15.38 per cent from 2023 – 2027 and is projected to be worth billions.