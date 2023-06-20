Kelly Brook claims Jeff Goldblum once asked for her phone number in a Snappy Snaps.

The 43-year-old star has revealed that she "bumped into" the Hollywood actor in the photo-printing store, and Kelly claims that Jeff, 70, actually asked for her phone number.

On 'Heart Drive with JK and Kelly Brook', she was asked by her co-host: "Have you met Jeff Goldblum?"

The brunette beauty then replied: "I did, in Snappy Snaps."

Kelly subsequently recalled her unusual encounter with the movie star.

She shared: "I met him in Snappy Snaps, I was picking up my holiday pictures."

JK then asked her: "Hang on a second … and you bumped into Jeff Goldblum, in Snappy Snaps … did you get to look at his Snappy Snaps or not?"

Kelly explained that she actually had a flirty exchange with Jeff.

She said: "No, he was looking at mine [laughs] … he asked for my number."

Despite this, Kelly also insisted that "nothing happened" between herself and the 'Jurassic Park' actor.

Asked how she rejected the movie star, Kelly replied: "Who said I turned him down! I was an actress, I would have done anything for that role! That’s a joke, that’s a joke - that’s not a good joke!

"Well, you didn’t see me in 'Jurassic Park 2' so you know nothing happened!"

Meanwhile, Kelly recently revealed that her sex life is better than ever.

The model - who married Jeremy Parisi in 2022 - admits that she's never felt so confident in the bedroom, after overhauling her lifestyle.

Kelly told The Sun newspaper: "Sex is better with age and, yes, also when you are feeling healthier as you are feeling more confident in your body.

"If I am training and I am eating well I definitely feel sexier.

"If you feel good then that definitely spills over to other areas in your life, for sure."

