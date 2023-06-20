Kelly Osbourne has branded Prince Harry a “whining, whinging, complaining t***”.

The 38-year-old reality TV regular hit out at the royal, also 38, days after he and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 41, had their multi-million dollar Spotify deal axed.

She ranted on the ‘I’ve Had It’ podcast to hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie ‘Pumps’ Sullivan: “Everybody’s life is f****** hard. I think Harry is a f****** t***, I do!

“He is a whining, whinging complaining, woe is me, I’m the only one whose had mental problems, my life was so hard – everybody’s life was f****** hard!

“Everybody’s f****** life is hard.”

Referencing the scandal that erupted after Harry wore a Nazi soldier costume to a party in 2005, Kelly also blasted: “You were the Prince of a goddamn country who dressed up as a f****** Nazi, and now you’re trying to come back as the Pope. Suck it! No!”

Mum-of-one Kelly, who had a son last year with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson, 46, also delved into her battles with drug addiction on podcast and said she was admitted to rehab five times during her battle to get clean.

She said: “Rehab can be the best thing that ever happened to you, and it can also be the most boring 28 days of your life, right?

“It’s all about what you put into it. I got to the bottom of so many hardcore issues and the root of so many of my problems.

“It changed everything, once you have an understanding and you get a diagnosis of what it is that’s going on.”

Harry and Meghan have also been branded “f****** grifters” by a Spotify chief after the pair’s $20million deal with the platform was canned.

Bill Simmons, 53, the sportscaster who is also head of Spotify’s international sports content, hit out at as the couple were dropped from the streaming giant last week following reports they did not meet "productivity requirements".

He said on his podcast: “‘The F****** Grifters’ – that’s the podcast we shoulda launched with them.

“I’ve got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea.

“It’s one of my best stories.”

He added: “I wish I had been involved in the ‘Meghan and Harry leave Spotify’ negotiation. That’s a podcast we should’ve launched with them.”

The collapse of the Spotify deal is said to be piling financial pressure on the Sussexes as bills for their lifestyle in Montecito, California, mount.

Their sprawling Tuscan-style estate, bought for $14.7 million in June 2020 and where they live with their son Archie, four, and two-year-old daughter Lilibet, has a hefty mortgage, with annual property taxes alone costing $144,427 – with staff and maintenance on top.