King Charles and Queen Camilla used their first Royal Ascot appearance since Queen Elizabeth’s death to pay tribute to the late royal.

Camilla, 75, looked on the edge of her seat as she watched the action at the Berkshire event on Tuesday (20.06.23) along with Charles, 74.

The couple, whose coronation was held on 6 May, paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth – who died aged 96 in September– in a pamphlet for this year’s race meet, and told guests to look out for a photographic exhibition in the Grandstand honouring the late royal’s lifelong love of the event and horse racing.

They said: “We are delighted to welcome you to Royal Ascot in this, the year of our Coronation. Five days of highly competitive racing will again be watched and enjoyed by millions, both here and abroad.

“We are happy in the knowledge that this historic race meeting continues to be a key influence on the global racing and breeding industries.

“The Royal Meeting always played a central role in Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth's calendar and the naming of the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes will be a most appropriate way to mark this lifelong interest.

“A photographic exhibition in the Grandstand will also celebrate The late Queen’s close association with Royal Ascot, including images of some of her 24 winners. We are sure his exhibition will prompt many happy memories.”

Their message also stressed Charles’ love of environmental work, adding: “As improving sustainability is crucial to all events and businesses, we were pleased to hear that the Village Enclosure at Ascot will be net carbon zero this year and that the racecourse is making renewed efforts to minimalise waste.”

The pair concluded: “Finally, we wish the very best of good fortune to all the owners, breeders, trainers, jockeys and hardworking stable staff with runners this week.

“It is a huge and rare achievement to have a runner at Royal Ascot and we very much hope that you all enjoy the experience.”

After her coronation in 1953, Queen Elizabeth travelled to the racecourses in Berkshire at least once a year to attend the event and only missed it in 2020 due to Covid lockdowns.

Charles and Camilla travelled to it in a horse-drawn carriage with their friends the Duke and Duchess of Wellington, before they made their way to the royal box, where Camilla was seen grimacing as she watched the races through binoculars.

Around 300,000 people are set to attend the prestigious event, which runs until 24 June.